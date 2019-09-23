|
Wyatt Andrew Buch
July 21, 2019-September 18, 2019
TIPTON-In the early morning hours on Wednesday, September 18th, baby Wyatt Buch slept peacefully in his earthly home in Tipton and awoke in the arms of Jesus in Heaven where he now calls Heaven his new home. Wyatt Andrew Buch was born on July 21, 2019 in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He is the son of Ian Andrew Buch and Shaunna Marie Sears.
Those who are left to mourn Wyatt's passing are his parents, Ian and Shaunna of Tipton; Mindy Wallace, Cathy and Mike Wallace, Barb Wallace, Gregory Buch, Patricia Balderson, Gregory Ashcraft, Katherine Augspurger, Ada Keller, Casey Marshall, Pete Jastremski, Peggy Esposito and many other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019