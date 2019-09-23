Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Resources
More Obituaries for Wyatt Buch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wyatt Andrew Buch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wyatt Andrew Buch Obituary

Wyatt Andrew Buch

July 21, 2019-September 18, 2019

TIPTON-In the early morning hours on Wednesday, September 18th, baby Wyatt Buch slept peacefully in his earthly home in Tipton and awoke in the arms of Jesus in Heaven where he now calls Heaven his new home. Wyatt Andrew Buch was born on July 21, 2019 in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He is the son of Ian Andrew Buch and Shaunna Marie Sears.

Those who are left to mourn Wyatt's passing are his parents, Ian and Shaunna of Tipton; Mindy Wallace, Cathy and Mike Wallace, Barb Wallace, Gregory Buch, Patricia Balderson, Gregory Ashcraft, Katherine Augspurger, Ada Keller, Casey Marshall, Pete Jastremski, Peggy Esposito and many other family members and friends too numerous to mention.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wyatt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now