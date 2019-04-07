Home

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Arsenal Island, IA
Wyland W. Snyder


Wyland W. Snyder
January 4, 1919-March 21, 2019

SIMI VALLEY, CA-Wyland was born on a farm in Pennsylvania and attended grammar school at The Little Red School House. He received a B.A. from the University of Scranton and a Masters from Pennsylvania State in Business Management. He served in the Air Force from 1943 to 1945 as a radio transmitter repair instructor. Wyland married Mary Irene Reap in 1942 and had three children; Donald, Donna, and Diane. Wyland worked for Bendex Corporation in the Instruments and Life Support Division from 1955 to 1971, for JI Case as Superintendent of Assembly from 1971 to 1973, and for Davenport Sudlow Jr. High and Davenport Central High as an Industrial Arts teacher from 1973 to 1985. He enjoyed playing cards, swimming, boating, water skiing, and car restoration. Wyland is survived by his daughter Diane, seven grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. A burial service will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 7, 2019
