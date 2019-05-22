Zdravko "Jack" Madunic

February 19, 1939-May 20, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Zdravko "Jack" Madunic, 80, of East Moline, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Trinity Hospital, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at a later date in Croatia. Memorials can be made to the family.

Jack was born February 19, 1939 in Cista Provo, Republic of Croatia the son of Marijan and Sofija (Bulovic) Madunic. He arrived in the United States from Croatia and later married Mary Cosich in 1963 in Milwaukee, WI.

Jack received his Associate Degree in Forestry in Itasca Junior College. He was the Vice President of Operations at Millard Group, Lincolnwood, IL where Jack serviced Deere and Company Headquarters.

Jack was a founder of the former Croatian Crest Club. He played for the Minnesota Vikings and later was a semi-pro soccer player in Milwaukee and Chicago. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, enjoyed gardening and was a humanitarian that assisted many individuals and families.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Adrian Madunic, East Moline, Mario Madunic, East Moline and Antonia Madunic, Chicago; sisters, Ivanka and Nedjelka, both of Milwaukee. He was preceded in death by his sons, Stephen and John.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com