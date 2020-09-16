Ms. Zeneria "Zee" Shantae Shell

September 11, 1973-September 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-On, Friday September 4, 2020 at 1:18 p.m. surrounded by her family, Ms. Zeneria "Zee" Shantae Shell, 46, of Arkansas, formerly of Davenport she made her transition from labor to reward. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Harvest Time Family Worship Center, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the Church. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Zeneria was born on Tuesday September 11, 1973, to the union of the late Eric Carter and Vernessa Shell. Vernessa married Mr. Michael McBride and they raised their four children in Davenport, Iowa.

Zee was a true leader, a kind-hearted woman, who said what she meant and meant what she said. She was always putting the needs of others ahead of her own, giving her time, energy and never asking for anything in return. She never met a stranger, she was a lover of music, movies, sunflowers and a fashion Diva.

During this life journey she traveled with her twin sister, Laveria as the "Wonder Twins". They shared a unique bond, with late nights, early mornings, shed tears, the joys of life and unconditional love.

Zee graduated from Central High School and later continued her education at Scott Community College and Arkansas State University. When she relocated to Arkansas, she gained employment with First Security Bank and she took pride in her job. She loved serving her customers with a smile every day and they loved her!

Zee accepted Christ, as her personal savior, she attended Harvest Time Family Worship Center formally known as Pentecostal Deliverance under the leadership of Reverend James E. Lee. Upon relocating to Arkansas, Zee joined Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Pastor Cedric & Lady Estellia Smith.

Her love ones who preceded her in death: her daughters, Nicole & Taryn Alexis; her grandparents, James & Ida Shell and Alex & Mary Lee Carter.

She leaves to cherish her memories; her loving son, Tremere; her loving & devoted mother Vernessa; her father, Michael McBride; her siblings; twin sister, Laveria, Canvas and Myrsheria; her adorable nephews, Jaren (Kayla) and Jaston; her loveable nieces; Janiah, Jada and great niece Edyn; her two great-aunts, Hattie Hill and Kathleen (Fred)Parks; a devoted friend, Aletha Weathers; and a host of uncles, aunts' cousins, friends and the entire Williams Temple C.O.G.I.C. & Harvest Time Family Worship Center.

Due to the current health crisis, masks should be worn and social distancing respected.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com