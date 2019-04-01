Kenneth Otto Jessen January 17, 1942-December 30, 2018 DAVENPORT-Kenneth Otto Jessen, age 76, Davenport, Iowa peacefully passed away after an unexpected illness on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Private graveside services will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting with arrangements. Ken was born on January 17, 1942, to Marion (Reinhold) and Otto Jessen. Otto and Marion divorced, Marion later remarried Henry H. Stoffers. Kenneth graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1960; he was a proud Bulldog! Ken served in the US Navy, an honored Sea Bee, who fought in Vietnam; he continued serving in the US Navy Reserves for several years following his initial enlistment. Ken married Linda Harp on December 29, 1972. Together, they had two daughters, Jennifer and Emily. After return from his service in Vietnam, he completed his bachelor's degree in industrial technology from the University of Northern Iowa in 1976. Ken worked at and retired from the Rock Island Arsenal, as a master carpenter in the box shop, for almost 34 years. Ken was a talented baritone player, who loved music and playing marches; he was part of the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) and Bettendorf Park Board Bands. Ken loved to exercise, successfully completing numerous Bix races. Those who knew him will always remember his love of the outdoors, waxing his trucks, and enjoying the sun wearing his Speedos! Ken was also a foodie, thoroughly enjoying his weekly shopping trips with Linda to Schnuck's. Kenneth is survived by Linda, daughters Jennifer (John) Rushton, Davenport, IA, Emily (Barry) Hines, Menomonie, WI, two grandsons, Austin Lambert and Huck Hines, two granddaughters, Madison and Waveland Rushton, and sister-in-law, Patricia Stoffers. Ken was preceded in death by his parents (Marion and Otto Jessen), step-father (Henry Stoffers), and step-brothers (Michael and Douglas Stoffers). Heartfelt gratitude to the amazing nurses, doctors, and medical professionals at Genesis East ICU and Clarissa Cook Hospice. Memorials in Ken's honor can be made to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House or CASI Band. Ken will be deeply missed by his loved ones. Online condolences may be expressed to Ken's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.