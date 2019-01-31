|
January 28, 2019
MUSCATINE - Charlene L. O'Brien, 93, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living, Muscatine.
As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Private burial will take place at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Char was born and raised in Muscatine, the daughter of Thomas and Blanche Gordy. She married L. E. "Gene" O'Brien in 1944 in Muscatine.
Survivors include her daughter, Susi (Jim) McGowan of Bettendorf; grandsons, Matthew (Amy) McGowan of Naperville, Illinois, Chris (Mindi) O'Brien of Iowa City, and Tyler O'Brien of Bettendorf; two great-grandchildren, Megan and Ben McGowan of Naperville; and one brother, Ron Gordy of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Michael (Mardell); her parents; and brothers, Carrol, Gary, and John.
Memorials may be made to Humility Homes and Services.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2019