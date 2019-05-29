Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Bristow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael Bristow


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Michael Bristow Obituary
May 2, 2019-April 1, 2019
ROCKFORD, IL-Bristow James M. Bristow, 60, known by his friends and family as "Mick" sadly passed away on April 1, 2019 in Rockford IL. Mick was a kind-hearted, fun-loving jokester. He loved being a father to his son, playing pool, and listening to rock-n-roll. Mick was a man of faith, attending church and growing in his relationship with Jesus. Mick is survived by his son, Matthew; his mother, Claranne; his brother, Curt; his sister, Sue Knapp; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 26th at Braceville Gardner Cemetery at 11am. Following the service, there will be a luncheon held at the Braidwood Banquet Hall. Donations can be given to the Estate of James M. Bristow.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.