BURNET, TX- Eloise Martzahn, 94, of Burnet, Texas, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, June 23. A Memorial Service will be held at Davenport Memorial Park at a later date. Eloise was born in 1925 in Davenport, Iowa to Sam and Hilda (Biemtema) Gaghagen. She married Tom Martzahn on 9/18/48 and shared 66 years of marriage until his death on 1/14/04. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for many years and loved spending time with family and friends. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was over the moon when they won the World Series in 2016! She was a member of the Iowa Bridge League since 1962 and became a Life Master in 1968. She was elected to the Iowa State Bridge League Hall of Fame in 1996. She spent the last two years at Country Oaks Assisted Living in Burnet, Texas to be close to two of her daughters. Surviving are her children Becky (David) Ylinen of Burnet, Texas, Barbara Wessel of Liberty Hill, Texas, Tom Martzahn, III (Connie) of Bloomington, Illinois and Lori Grbac of Roseville, California. She has nine grandchildren, Ken Bailey, Steve and Shea Boyd, Nicholas, Michael, Zachery and Jackson Martzahn, and Kendyl and Kayla Grbac. She has one great-granddaughter, Lydia Bailey and has many nieces and nephews.