|
|
Eries Carter Williams
March 31, 2017-July 26, 2019
DAVENPORT-Eries Carter Williams, 2, of Davenport earned his eternal wings on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:15am at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport after suffering an asthma attack.
Family and Friends will celebrate Eries life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:00pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory 3030-7th Avenue, Rock Island. A visitation will be held one hour before service time. Eries will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Moline. Rev. Dr. Melvin L. Grimes will be officiating. Memorials can be made to the family.
Eries was born in Bettendorf on March 31, 2017 to Elisha Chante Rummels and Brandon Lee Williams.
From the very beginning, Eries was full of life and he enjoyed every moment of it. His many interests were: Iron Man, Black Panther, Spider Man and he absolutely loved water parks. He also enjoyed McDonald's PlayPlace and Chick fil A's indoor playground.
Eries beautiful smile, big bright eyes, laughter, dancing, singing, mischief, endless appetite and his favorite saying "No Way" will greatly be missed by his family and friends.
Left with cherished memories are his mother, Elisha Rummels, Davenport; Father, Brandon Williams, Davenport; sisters, Ethena Williams, Davenport, Breh'agiah Williams, Moline; brothers, Brandon Williams, Jr., Moline and Xavier Douglas, Rock Island; grandparents, Ronnett Turner, Davenport, Kelvin Rummels, Davenport and Valerie Williams, Rockford, IL; great-grandparents, Melvin Rummels, Rock Island, Dorothy Howlett, Rock Island and Willie and Joan Turner, Moline; aunts, Enjoli Turner, Indianapolis, ID., Erica Wilson, Rockford, IL., Valluarie Williams, Davenport; uncles, Trae Harris and Timothy Rummels both of Des Moines, IA., William Lee Smith, Atlanta, GA., Mison Smith, Lexington, IL. He is also survived by many additional aunts, uncles and cousins.
Eries was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Mrs. Karen Rummels.
Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com
Published in Quad-City Times from July 28 to July 29, 2019