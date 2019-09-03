|
Robert Lee Jones, Jr.
July 8, 1955-August 28, 2019
LONE TREE, IA-Robert Lee Jones, Jr, 64 of Lone Tree, IA. passed away at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from a long courageous battle with cancer with his wife by his side all the way. His nick name was "Bones", by his friends and "Bobby" by most others! No services are scheduled, and by his wishes is to be cremated.
Robert was born July 8th, 1955 in Keokuk, IA to Freda (Manewal) & Robert L. Jones Sr. He is 1 0f 7 children, Frank of Boulder, CO. RaeAnne (Jones) Twaddle & Vernon Jones both of Ft Madison, IA, Glenn Jones of Salem IA, & John Jones of Alaska and Mike Jones 0f Florida (Deceased). He married Lynn Johnson on June 4th, 1993 in Davenport, IA. He resided in Des Moines, Davenport & finally Lone Tree, IA. He had been a Postal worker, Railroad worker, IBP employee, and self employed auto mechanic. His passions in life were fishing, auto mechanics, and an occasional (lucky) visit to the casino. He loved his wife and entire family dearly!
Survivors include his wife, Lynn of 26 yrs, brothers & sister, his children include; his son Nathan Jones, (deceased), Joseph Jones of Des Moines, IA, Sara (Jones) & Tucker Baker of Winterset, IA., Jeanine Echarvaria of Ft. Dodge, IA, Valena Johnson, Samantha Johnson, Brandie Keegan and Adam Lund all of Davenport, IA. His family includes 18 Grandchildren & 2 Great Grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his father, mother, brother and son.
The family would like to thank Hospice Compassion, Christine the interpreter, and their daughter Brandie for her help and the assistance that she has given!
