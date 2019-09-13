|
|
Ruth H. Palczynski
February 12, 1931-September 5, 2019
BATAVIA-Ruth H. Palczynski, 88, of Batavia passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva. Ruth was born February 12, 1931 in New Prague, MN the daughter of Peter and Ruth (nee. Hadlick) Yackley. She was united in marriage to Raymond M. Palczynski, Sr. on January 16, 1960 in Maywood, IL.
She is a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia.
She is survived by her eight children, Raymond (Theresa) Palczynski, Mary (Frank) Hammock, Peter (Lorrie) Palczynski, Jim (Lori) Palczynski, John (Carla) Palczynski, Tessie (Maryln) Palczynski, Phillip (Susan) Palczynski, and Margaret Palczynski; fourteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one on the way.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond and her great grandchild, Faelyn.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service to begin at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. 60510. Funeral service will be begin with prayers at 10:00 A.M. on September 11, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home before processing to Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 West Main Street Batavia, IL to celebrate Mass at 10:30 A.M. Entombment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL at 2:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be directed in her name to St. Peter Catholic Church, 915 Sard Ave, Aurora, IL. 60506.
For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019