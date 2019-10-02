Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Baldry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. "Jim" Baldry


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. "Jim" Baldry Obituary

James "Jim" W. Baldry

September 28, 2019

DAVENPORT-James "Jim" W. Baldry, 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House with his loving family by his side. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2pm at St. John's United Methodist Church, visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials in Jim's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Full obituary and online condolences may be made to Jim's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now