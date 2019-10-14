|
|
Dorothy E. Taylor McDonnell
March 4, 1926-October 5, 2019
GILBERT AZ-Dorothy E Taylor McDonnell As C S Lewis said All their life in this world and all their adventures in Narnia (Earth) had only been the cover and the title page: now at last they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story. On October 5, 2019 Dorothy Taylor McDonnell began Chapter one of her Great Story.
Wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, friend, legal secretary, organic gardener before anyone knew what that was. She was all of those things but this doesn't begin to describe her.
Dorothy was a giving, loyal and amazing soul. In her garden of life she would give you anything if she thought it would make you happy. She was content in her work, seeming to never tire.
Most memorable was her love and devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who she is now in the presence of. Until we meet again, we honor your sweet memory.
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019