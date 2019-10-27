|
Merlyn (Myrt) Jane Shankwitz (Lau)
July 6, 1929-October 21, 2019
BETTENDORF-Merlyn (Myrt) Jane Shankwitz, formerly of Bettendorf, died 21 October 2019 at home in Minneapolis after a brief illness. She said on her 90'th birthday that "I had 89 1/2 really good years."
Myrt was born in Merrill, WI, on 6 July 1929, to Herman and Gertrude Lau. She was a 1947 graduate of Merrill High School. She married Robert F. Shankwitz on 16 June 1951, in Merrill. Myrt worked as a bookkeeper at Ideals Publishing in Milwaukee, WI until February 1956 when she became chief engineer of family operations in anticipation of the birth of her daughter Wendy.
Myrt lived in Milwaukee, WI; Oswego, IL; Edelstein; IL, Bettendorf, IA; and Minneapolis, MN. In addition to being the World's Greatest Mom, she was an avid (and good) golfer, a card shark (Canasta and Tripoli were favorites), a church choir singer, a loving and doting grandmother, and an all-around buddy to friends and acquaintances alike.
Myrt was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Gertrude, her husband Robert, her brother Alty, and her sister Donna. She is survived by brothers Herb and Ron; children Wendy (Jon) Nissen, Craig (Kathleen) Shankwitz, Phil (Diane) Shankwitz; grandkids Amelia, Alex (Chelsii), Meredith, Annika; great-granddaughter Yuri.
Per her wishes, no services were/will be held.
We will all miss her kindness, love, and terrific sense of humor.
