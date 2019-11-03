|
Ludwig "George" Turnquist
March 25, 1932-October 31, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Ludwig "George" Turnquist, 87, will be 9:30 am on Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26. Family will greet friends on Monday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary.
George passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.
George Turnquist was born on March 25, 1932 in Moline, IL, the son of Ludwig and Hortense (Silberstein) Turnquist. He married Phyllis Ann Ahlgren on October 11, 1954 in Pipestone, MN. She preceded him in death on December 15, 2007. He worked as a machinist for Reynolds Engineering for 29 years, retiring in 1993.
He was a member of the American Legion #26, past-president of Tri-City Men's Rose and Garden Club and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Davenport. He served as past-president for the Model Boat Club (SSMA). He served as volunteer for Hospice Compassus. He was a devoted man to his beliefs and preached at the Bettendorf Health Care Center every Tuesday morning. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his children; Katrina Coffey of Omaha, NE, Pamela Turnquist of Bettendorf, Cindy (Stan) Plaster of Davenport, Penny (Kevin) Turnquist of DeWitt, Yvonne (Jerry) Mudd of Rockford, IL, and Yvette Turnquist, also of Davenport; brother; Richard Turnquist of Centerville, IA, 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson Raymond and sisters, Mary Verkler and Shirley Wagner.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019