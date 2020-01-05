|
Portia Lee (Peters) Smith passed away, surrounded by her loving and devoted family, on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.
Portia was born in Clinton, Iowa on November 25, 1941 to LeRoy and Laura (Betts) Peters. She was raised on the family farm and attended school in Welton, Iowa, graduating in 1960. She went on to attend college in Cedar Rapids, graduating from St. Lukes Nursing program, affiliated with Coe College, with her Licensed Practical Nurse's Certification.
Portia married William (Bill) E. Smith on August 24, 1962 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and together, they raised their 5 children living in several different locations, finally settling in the state of Washington.
Portia worked in the medical field during her career often choosing to work with the elderly, either in their homes or in a facility. She loved them and they loved her. Her outgoing personality, her positive attitude, her energy, her obvious care for their well-being and they especially loved when she decorated her van for the Holidays with garland and battery operated Christmas lights!!! Besides nursing, Portia enjoyed crafting; sewing; crocheting; cooking; her family; Great Danes and an occasional, motorcycle ride!!
Portia was a daughter; a sister; a student; a nurse; a wife; a mother; a grandmother; a friend and a Child of God.
Portia is survived by her husband of 57 years; Bill; her 5 children; Angela Smith (Mike Leonard); Roberta Graver (Chuck Graver); Robert Smith (Katherine Besst-Smith); William John David (JD) Smith; (Dawn Smith) and James Smith (Tami Sarro); 6 grandchildren; 3 Step-grandchildren, all of Washington State and a sister, Nikki Soto (Dan Soto) of Davenport, Iowa.
Memorial service plans are pending.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020