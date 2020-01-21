|
|
Mayfield Hall
July 14, 1928-January 18, 2020
DAVENPORT-Mayfield Hall, 91, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Manor Care – Utica Ridge, Davenport.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Mayfield was born on July 14, 1928 in Blytheville, AR, the son of Enoch and Alice Hall. He worked as a machine operator at Farmall. Mayfield was an avid fisherman.
Mayfield is survived by his longtime companion, Ruth Ingold; daughters, Angela Daily and Mayfieldra (Grell) Anastacio; Ruth's children, Kathleen Hoopman, Ulanda Scott, Latoya Stevens, Tenisha Ingold, and Andre Ingold; sister, Alice Rhoden; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Josephine Thornton, Ruth Lane, Vinnie Wells, and Roberta Hall; and brothers, Joseph, Enoch and Robert Hall.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 21, 2020