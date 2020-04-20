Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Drury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. "Bob" Drury


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. "Bob" Drury Obituary

Robert "Bob" E. Drury

December 20, 1927-April 16, 2020

LECLAIRE-Robert "Bob" E. Drury, 92, of LeClaire, Iowa passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his residence.

Private family graveside services will be held at Miles Cemetery in Miles, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in LeClaire or to the Humane Society of Scott County. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bob was born on December 20, 1927 in Miles, Iowa, the son of Harry and Effie (Bristol) Drury. In 1965 he married Geraldine M. Dasher in Dubuque, Iowa. Bob served in the National Guard, and as a volunteer fireman and ambulance driver in Miles. In his early years, he worked as a machinist at Alcoa, and later as an auxiliary police Captain at the Rock Island Arsenal. Bob was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge in Clinton, Bettendorf, and LeClaire, and also served on the LeClaire City Council. He was a lifelong Chicago sports fan, especially of the Cubs and was fortunate to see them win the World Series. He attended the Harry Wendelstedt Umpiring School in Florida, and became an umpire in his earlier years. He also enjoyed being a private pilot.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Geraldine Drury of LeClaire; sons, Doug Drury of LeClaire, Greg Drury of Miles; sister, Carol (Bob) Kilburg of Preston, Iowa; brother, James (Pat) Drury of Camanche, Iowa; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Edwards; and his brother, Donald.

Online condolences may be shared with Bob's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -