|
Mary Ann Schmidt
March 22, 1933-April 25, 2020
BETTENDORF-Mary Ann Schmidt, 87, Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Following family services the family will host a drive by event at Mary Ann's graveside at 12 Noon on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Attendants will be on site to coordinate and give direction.
Mary Ann Lake was born on March 22, 1933 in Glen Ellen, IL, the daughter of Ola and Anna (Verikous) Lake. She graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1951. She married William "Jack" Schmidt on November 1, 1969 in Moline. He died August 19, 2019. Mary Ann retired after nearly 30 years as a secretary from Deere & Co. Mary Ann was a member of First Baptist Church Moline and regularly attended the Wednesday Bible Study. She dearly loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Angie Schmidt, Bettendorf, grandchildren, Collin Moore, Haley Moore and Owen Schmidt, great grandchild, Malakai Moore and siblings, Laveta Hodgerson, Moline, Jimmy Lake, Bettendorf, and Nancy Johnson, Milan.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings,Margaret Hartley, Lillian Grace Dyer, Chuck Lake and foster brother Chuck Motsinger.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of Mary Ann's caregivers at Heartland Health Care, for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Moline.
