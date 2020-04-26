Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Greenview Memorial Gardens
East Moline, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Schmidt


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Schmidt Obituary

Mary Ann Schmidt

March 22, 1933-April 25, 2020

BETTENDORF-Mary Ann Schmidt, 87, Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Following family services the family will host a drive by event at Mary Ann's graveside at 12 Noon on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Attendants will be on site to coordinate and give direction.

Mary Ann Lake was born on March 22, 1933 in Glen Ellen, IL, the daughter of Ola and Anna (Verikous) Lake. She graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1951. She married William "Jack" Schmidt on November 1, 1969 in Moline. He died August 19, 2019. Mary Ann retired after nearly 30 years as a secretary from Deere & Co. Mary Ann was a member of First Baptist Church Moline and regularly attended the Wednesday Bible Study. She dearly loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Angie Schmidt, Bettendorf, grandchildren, Collin Moore, Haley Moore and Owen Schmidt, great grandchild, Malakai Moore and siblings, Laveta Hodgerson, Moline, Jimmy Lake, Bettendorf, and Nancy Johnson, Milan.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings,Margaret Hartley, Lillian Grace Dyer, Chuck Lake and foster brother Chuck Motsinger.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of Mary Ann's caregivers at Heartland Health Care, for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Moline.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -