Jason Miller

March 10, 1978-June 29, 2020

ANAMOSA, IA-On Monday, June 29, 2020, Jason Miller, loving father of two children passed away at the age of 42.

Jason was born to Larry and Sheryll Miller on March 10, 1978 in Anamosa, IA. He was preceded in death by his father Larry C. Miller. He is survived by his mother, Sheryll Miller, daughters Molly and Madelyn Miller, sister Lyssa Hartley (Chris Hartley), brother Larry D. Miller, two nieces and a nephew as well as aunts and uncles. He will be deeply missed by many good friends including Dan Montegna who was like a second dad to him.

His greatest joy and passion came in being a dad to his two girls whom he loved dearly. He was also a talented mechanic who enjoyed working on motorcycles. Jason was well known among friends and family for his sharp wit and was always quick with a joke and a sly smile.

