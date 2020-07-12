Marcia Sorensen

June 10, 1938-July 4, 2020

WINTER SPRONG, FL-Marcia Sorensen, 82, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born June 10, 1938 to Virgil and Famah Robinson. She grew up on the family farm in Dallas Center, Iowa. Marcia went to the University of Iowa where she met her first husband Donald Molsberry, he passed away in 1979. She married Dale Sorensen in 1982.

Marcia enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing cards which earned her the nick name, lovingly, Grandma McNasty as she would set anyone without hesitation. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, traveling, her flowers and spending time at the beach. She loved to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes play football and basketball and also the Orlando Magic.

She never met a stranger as she would talk to everyone she met.

Wife, Mom, Grandma and friend she was loved by all and will be missed.

She is survived by her husband Dale. Children Brett Molsberry, Cindy (Jack) Hawker, Connie Rodgers and Brian Molsberry. Step children Judy (Dave) Steinman, Mary (Dan) Stratton, Dale Jr. (Valarie) Sorensen. 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in Death by her parents and step daughter Cathy Daniel.

Burial will be at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

