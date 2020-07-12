1/1
Marcia Sorensen
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia Sorensen
June 10, 1938-July 4, 2020
WINTER SPRONG, FL-Marcia Sorensen, 82, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born June 10, 1938 to Virgil and Famah Robinson. She grew up on the family farm in Dallas Center, Iowa. Marcia went to the University of Iowa where she met her first husband Donald Molsberry, he passed away in 1979. She married Dale Sorensen in 1982.
Marcia enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing cards which earned her the nick name, lovingly, Grandma McNasty as she would set anyone without hesitation. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, traveling, her flowers and spending time at the beach. She loved to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes play football and basketball and also the Orlando Magic.
She never met a stranger as she would talk to everyone she met.
Wife, Mom, Grandma and friend she was loved by all and will be missed.
She is survived by her husband Dale. Children Brett Molsberry, Cindy (Jack) Hawker, Connie Rodgers and Brian Molsberry. Step children Judy (Dave) Steinman, Mary (Dan) Stratton, Dale Jr. (Valarie) Sorensen. 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in Death by her parents and step daughter Cathy Daniel.
Burial will be at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved