William Spencer Shore
1925 - 2019
William Spencer Shore
November 9, 1925-December 6, 2019
DAVENPORT- William Spencer Shore joined his wife, Elizabeth Anne (nee Adams), and Daughter, Mary Elizabeth in the Lord's loving arms December 6, 2019. Because of the Pandemic sweeping the nation, his memorial has been postponed until further notice. His other children, Catherine, David, Margaret and Sarah, would like to thank everyone that has made memorial contributions to Honor Flight, EAS scholarship fund and any other charitable organizations in his name, He was a long-time member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, retired from the Rock Island Arsenal and supported numerous environmental and educational causes during his lifetime. His myriad of interests and activities are too numerous to list here. Hopefully a celebration of his life can be held in the near future.

