Jillian G. Clark

October 23, 1953-June 1, 2020

MOLINE-Jillian G. Clark, 66, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home.

A memorial service is 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Rev. Dwayne Wilson, Shalom Assembly of Yahweh, Sterling, Illinois, officiating. Cremation has taken place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Neurofibromatosis Foundation Midwest (nfmidwest.org).

The former Jillian Gail Tippel was born October 23, 1953, in Moline, to Charles Louis and Marjorie (Todd) Tippel. She was employed as the Public Works Key Custodian ay the Rock Island Arsenal for 15 years, last working in April, 2018.

Jillian held a strong love and passion for Jesus Christ, her lord, and savior, and was actively involved in her church community at Shalom Assembly of Yahweh. She genuinely enjoyed baking, cooking, and watching her food and home improvement shows. Jillian adored her three children and friends. She loved to make everyone laugh, feel like family and had deep compassion and love for all of those who came into her life.

Jillian is survived by three children, Jovita Martin and her husband Charles Martin of Colona, Illinois, and Hannah Clark and Benjamin Clark, both of Moline; her mother, Marjorie Kline of Coal Valley, Illinois; and siblings, Jennifer Coleman of Florida, Jackie Wells of Coal Valley, Charles Tippel of Ava, Missouri, Margaret Leonard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rhonda Shearer of Rock Island, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Tippel, and her stepfather, Robert L. Kline.

Jillian's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.