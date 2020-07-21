David E. Walther

August 6, 1943- July 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for David E. Walther, 76, of Davenport, will be 11:00 am on Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the church.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

David passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

David was born on August 6, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the son of Harry and Loretta (Rindfleisch) Walther. He graduated from Beloit High School and from Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1967 to 1970, including a year in Vietnam. He was very glad to have been able to go on the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities in September 2019.

David married Betty Ruth Deters on June 21, 1980, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa, just 40 short years ago.

David spent most of his working career as an insurance inspector, eventually incorporating as D. Walther, Inc. In retirement, David enjoyed time spent with his family, involvement in church activities, yard work, reading, and three wonderful vacation trips/cruises.

He is survived by his wife; Betty, son, Shawn; daughter, Katherine; all of Davenport. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan Brovak, Bellingham, Washington, and Diana Clark, North Palm Beach, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.