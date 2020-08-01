Keith J. Meyer

July 7, 1936-July 30, 2020

WALCOTT-Keith J. Meyer 84, of Walcott, IA, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Courtyard Estates in Walcott.

Keith was born in Davenport on July 7, 1936 to Herman and Velma (Gilbert) Meyer.

He graduated from Davenport High School in 1954 and proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Keith married Sandra A. Brown on February 1, 1962 in Rock Island, IL, they later divorced.

He owned and operated Keith J. Meyer General Contracting in Walcott for many years.

He was a former member of Walcott Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief. Keith had served as the mayor of Walcott and on the City Council. He was a member of the Walcott Community Club, a charter member of the Walcott Lions Club and served many years on the Walcott Day Committee, serving as Chairperson 4 times.

In the mid 1960's he raced late model stockcars. He was an avid NASCAR and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Graveside services with military honors will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Walcott Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the graveside at the Lampliter in Walcott.

Keith is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter Jodee (Dan) Stepleton of Tipton, IA; son Jay (Trisha) Meyer of Atalissa, IA; 5 grandchildren: Danielle, Dylan, Joey, Justine and Jaymee; and his brother Bill (Diane) Meyer of Dixon, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Duane Meyer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walcott Volunteer Fire Department or the Durant Ambulance.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com