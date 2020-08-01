1/1
Keith J. Meyer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Keith J. Meyer

July 7, 1936-July 30, 2020

WALCOTT-Keith J. Meyer 84, of Walcott, IA, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Courtyard Estates in Walcott.

Keith was born in Davenport on July 7, 1936 to Herman and Velma (Gilbert) Meyer.

He graduated from Davenport High School in 1954 and proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Keith married Sandra A. Brown on February 1, 1962 in Rock Island, IL, they later divorced.

He owned and operated Keith J. Meyer General Contracting in Walcott for many years.

He was a former member of Walcott Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief. Keith had served as the mayor of Walcott and on the City Council. He was a member of the Walcott Community Club, a charter member of the Walcott Lions Club and served many years on the Walcott Day Committee, serving as Chairperson 4 times.

In the mid 1960's he raced late model stockcars. He was an avid NASCAR and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Graveside services with military honors will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Walcott Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the graveside at the Lampliter in Walcott.

Keith is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter Jodee (Dan) Stepleton of Tipton, IA; son Jay (Trisha) Meyer of Atalissa, IA; 5 grandchildren: Danielle, Dylan, Joey, Justine and Jaymee; and his brother Bill (Diane) Meyer of Dixon, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Duane Meyer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walcott Volunteer Fire Department or the Durant Ambulance.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Celebration of Life
Lampliter
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walcott Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 1, 2020
Jay and Jody so sorry to see the passing of your Dad he is resting on peace now.
Wayne and Darlene Hamann
Friend
August 1, 2020
Jody and Jay so sorry to see of your dad passing away now he can Rest In Peace we are think of you.
Wayne and Darlene Hsmann
Friend
July 31, 2020
Growing up as a kid my dad Willis Kappeler would take me to the stock car races every Friday night at the Mississippi Fair grounds. We always cheered for Keith to win. It was so much fun watching two home town guys racing.
Now that I’m much older I seen Keith almost everyday at the Courtyard. He would always wave at me and I would ask him if he was behaving. Answer was always no. I told him that made me happy. So going to miss you Keith.
Barb Johnson
Friend
July 31, 2020
Keith was a terrific man and a lot of fun to dance with will miss himforever
Jim and mary lecleir
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved