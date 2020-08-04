Wade M. Mathis

September 13, 1961- July 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Wade M. Mathis, age 58, of Davenport died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Wade was born September 13, 1961 in Kankakee, Illinois, to Raymond and Diane (Lindsay) Mathis. He swam for Boston University and Augustana. He made a home in the Quad Cities, where he spent the majority of his life, working various jobs including St. Ambrose College, area care centers and most recently Home Depot. Wade enjoyed many things such as music, horror movies and reading. He was very knowledgeable in anything he put his mind to, truly the jack of all trades. Wade is survived by his wife Cindy (Deemer) Mathis, his son Cody Mathis, his daughter Meghan Mathis and his step-son Brenden Garrettson. Wade was preceded in death by his father and his mother. Services celebrating Wade's life will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.