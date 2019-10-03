Home

Abraham Vicente Soto Obituary
Ramona Abraham Vicente Soto, 14, of Ramona passed away on September 16, 2019. Abraham was a freshman at Ramona High School and was loved by all who knew him. He was an avid gamer, a computer whiz, a Rubik's Cube master, and a Parkour expert. Abraham also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He leaves behind his parents, Julio and Cynthia Soto; grandparents, Mary and Rob Snyder, Luciano Soto and Teresa Castro. A celebration of life in his honor was held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 6 pm at the San Diego Police Officer's Association located at 8388 Vickers St., San Diego, CA 92111.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service assisted the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Abraham Vicente Soto February 26, 2005 - September 16, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
