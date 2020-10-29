Ramona
Allan 'Al' Allsbrook
, of Ramona, CA, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was 84 years old. Al was born in Utah on April 15 to Connie Swain and Thomas Allsbrook.Al joined the Navy in 1961 and served for six years. After the Navy, he moved to San Diego and became a carpenter and then a Superintendent. He worked for a few construction companies building homes and several other construction projects before retiring from the Walton Company in Glendale after 17 years.He met his beloved wife, Ruth, at Beasley's in Downtown San Diego. They were married for 52 years until her death in 2018.Al and Ruth moved to Ramona in 1989. They both loved Ramona and left a lasting impression.Al is survived by his daughters, Laura Allsbrook and Patricia Clinton, and son Michael Allan Allsbrook; several grandchildren, including Leesa Allsbrook and LeeAnn Houle; and several great-grandchildren.Al was preceded in death by both parents; wife Ruth Allsbrook; son Michael Tod Allsbrook; sister Paula Hodges; and brother Lyle Brown.The service will be held on November 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. Both Allan and Ruth will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122. Allan will receive full military honors. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ramonasentinel Allan Allsbrook April 15, 1936 - October 10, 2020