Ramona
Our Dearest Amy Marie Ensign
was born at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Amy attended all her school years in Ramona, graduating from Ramona High School in 2003.After traveling for several years, she settled in Williams, Oregon where she was a co-founder of a community of like-minded people who work to develop the land, grow their own food and share the responsibilities of caring for one another.Amy left us doing what she loved, being on a road trip driving through the Big Horn National Forest of Wyoming.Amy was a natural mother to her two sons, Madrone, four, and Juniper, two, (named after trees in the area.) She had many gifts; a creative cook, poet, artist in jewelry making, drawing, crochet and rug making to name a few. A beautiful free-style dancer and uniquely talented with animals and making music. Amy was a born teacher that encouraged everyone to explore their creativity. In the school of life, she graduated with honors giving her best to bring peace and justice to our world. In honor of Amy please take a moment to bring your loving awareness to remember that we are part of nature and that everyone has something to contribute to live in harmony, knowing that it's up to us to create peace each day.She is survived by her two sons, mother Carol Brown, father Scott Ensign, stepmom Rose Evans, sister Julia Ensign and grandmother Gloria Ensign.In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute to the life of Amy's boys, please donate at:
GoFundMe
search forSupport for Amy's Boys Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ramonasentinel Amy Marie Ensign August 18, 1985 - September 15, 2020