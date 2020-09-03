Ramona
On Monday, August 24, 2020, Barbara Lee Mountain
, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at age 62.Barbara was born on March 14, 1958, in Reno, NV. She was raised by her mother, Betty (Majors) Kubik, and father, Edward Kubik. On August 21, 1983, she married Thomas Lee Mountain. They raised four children. Barbara adored her family. She enjoyed making her house a home, where she loved to cook and be with her family. She loved camping in the desert. Tom and Barbara enjoyed Harley rides across the country. Barbara welcomed many into her warm heart and was always there to help others conquer life's problems or to just be a listening ear. She spent many days on her patio, admiring her yard and watching the hummingbirds flit by. Barbara was a faithful employee at Barona Casino for 28 years.Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Betty, and her father, Ed. She is survived by her husband Tom, their four children, Melissa (Julian Gonzalez), Rocky (Jeremy), Tommy (Stephanie), and Michael, her brother Smokey, four granddaughters, Lunden, Havanna, Michelle, Nicole, as well as many beloved relatives from the Mountain, Jansen, DiPietro, and Eudy families. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ramonasentinel Barbara Lee Mountain March 14, 1958 - August 24, 2020