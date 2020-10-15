Ramona
Betty was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Jacob and Evalyn Wilks. She moved to the Los Angeles, California area at the age of 21 with her husband, Irving Issac Shapira
, who preceded her in death in 1984. They were married for 40 years.Betty was a wonderful and giving person her entire life. She spent a great deal of her time volunteering at the VA Hospital in Los Angeles, California, and with the Shriners, to which her husband belonged. She always had a smile on her face and made friends easily. There wasn't anyone she wouldn't lend a hand to in a time of need.Betty spent the last years of her life living with her son, Eric, and his wife Susan in Montara, Northern California, then moving to Ramona in 2017 with them. Betty was the mother of Dr. Eric Zane Shapira, Harvey Steven Shapira, and Jill Sydne Shapira Norcross. She was a grandmother to Zane Shapira of Half Moon Bay, California; Jeffery Shapira and Jaimee Shapira of Las Vegas, Nevada; Desiree Meyer of Dickinson, North Dakota; Sabrina Robinson of Grass Valley, California; and Kelly and Eric Norcross of San Diego, California. Betty was a great-grandmother to Edward Parker, of Sacramento, California; Emily Erickson of Carnelian Bay, California; David Robinson and Danielle Robinson, both of San Diego, California; and Jadon and Alenna Shapira, of Las Vegas, Nevada. She also was a great-great-grandmother to June and Johnny Parker of Sacramento, California; Axel Erickson of Carnelian Bay, California; Griffin and Verity Shapira of Half Moon Bay, California.Betty was interred at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles, California, on September 4, 2020. Donations can be made to your favorite charity
