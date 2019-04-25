Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bolen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty H. Bolen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty H. Bolen Obituary
Ramona Betty passed away Wednesday morning April 10, 2019, at her home in Ramona, California. She was surrounded by her husband and daughter and in the hearts of the rest of her family. She was born in Knoxville, TN, to father Bruce Clifford Harrington and mother Ermalee Harrington. During her happy and eventful life, she lived in many locations throughout the United States during her husband's military career, finally settling down in Ramona in 2003. She was preceded in death by her oldest son Ken. She was survived by her husband of 62 years, Terry; her brother, Bruce Harrington, Jr.; her daughter, Debbie Fritzer; her son, David Bolen (and wife Barbara); grandchildren, Lisa Bolen, Jessica Gershwin (and her husband, Tom), Bryan Bolen, Emily Bolen, Jaclyn Fritzer, and Brandon Fritzer, and her great-granddaughter, Margot Gershwin. She is at peace resting in heaven and forever in our hearts. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Betty H. Bolen April 10, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.