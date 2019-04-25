Ramona Betty passed away Wednesday morning April 10, 2019, at her home in Ramona, California. She was surrounded by her husband and daughter and in the hearts of the rest of her family. She was born in Knoxville, TN, to father Bruce Clifford Harrington and mother Ermalee Harrington. During her happy and eventful life, she lived in many locations throughout the United States during her husband's military career, finally settling down in Ramona in 2003. She was preceded in death by her oldest son Ken. She was survived by her husband of 62 years, Terry; her brother, Bruce Harrington, Jr.; her daughter, Debbie Fritzer; her son, David Bolen (and wife Barbara); grandchildren, Lisa Bolen, Jessica Gershwin (and her husband, Tom), Bryan Bolen, Emily Bolen, Jaclyn Fritzer, and Brandon Fritzer, and her great-granddaughter, Margot Gershwin. She is at peace resting in heaven and forever in our hearts. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Betty H. Bolen April 10, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary