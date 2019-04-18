Ramona Boyd Duane Farrell passed away on March 21, 2019, in Escondido, CA. He was born on January 25, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Boyd Ivan Farrell and Mary Jane Farrell. Boyd was 83 years old.Boyd loved a rancher's life and working with his hands. He enjoyed building birdhouses in his spare time and was an expert concrete worker. He had a way with horses and even won a few rodeos in his youth. His passion was collecting John Wayne memorabilia, Western antiques, and diecast cars. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1959-1961, and later on in life, he joined the U.S. National Guard. Boyd was also a member of the Ramona VFW.Boyd is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Leanne Farrell of CA, Deal & Maureen Farrell of FL, Dan and Carol Farrell of NV, David Farrell of CA; daughters and sons-in-law, Codi and John Graham of DE, Gayle Farrell of OK, Amber and Nathaniel Kane of OK; step-son, Danny Fogleson of OK; sisters, Deanna and Bryan Carrubba of MS, Darlene Sorric of CA; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; preceded by his brother-in-law, Ronnie Sorric of CA.A committal service with military honors will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Boyd Duane Farrell January 25, 1936 - March 21, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary