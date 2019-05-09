Ramona Carol Ann "Mama" Davis was born, December 1, 1948. Our loving "Mama," mom, grandma and great-grandma went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 27, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.Carol was the eldest of three children born to Wilbert and Evangalina Sambos, in Paris Island, SC. Later, the family moved to San Diego, where she spent most of her childhood and young adult life surfing and enjoying the beach lifestyle. Carol raised two beautiful daughters, Stephanie and Deanna. She often reminisced about making ice skating costumes for the girls and taking them horseback riding. She enjoyed traveling. One of the highlights of her life was a trip she took to Israel. In the year 2000, Carol came to IN HIS STEPS in Ramona, where her life took a radical change. Her new passion turned to teach the word of God to women in recovery. She served the Lord faithfully as a house manager for 19 years. She ministered to numerous women and children. She is survived by her two daughters; Stephanie Ann Davis, of San Diego, Deanna Leigh Parsons and her husband, Doug of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, Heather Ann Paviol, Charlotte, NC, Joshua Lee Niesinger, Charlotte, NC, Robert and Allen Niesinger, Spratanburg, SC, Austin Vorwith and Avrey Melin, both of San Diego; and two great-grandchildren, Tyson Ray and Delilah Niotinger. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Carol Ann Davis December 1, 1948 - April 27, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on May 9, 2019