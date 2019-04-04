Carol Dawn Miles September 22, 1932 - March 21, 2019 Ramona Carol Dawn Miles, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away following a stroke on March 21, 2019, at the age of 86. Her soul left her body at the moment a ray of sunlight broke through dark clouds and lit up her beautiful face. Carol was born in San Diego on September 22, 1932, to Kenneth Roswell Wharton and Cora Dawne Wharton. She was a longtime San Diego resident, growing up in the Rolando Village area and spending her youth riding horses in the back country of La Mesa, El Cajon and Mission Valley. She met the love of her life, Carmi "Bill" Miles, at Grossmont High School and married her Bill in San Diego on October 1, 1950. Carol and Bill raised four children, Kenny, Gail, Toni and Adam, in El Cajon where they resided for twenty-nine years. Carol and Bill made a home for themselves and their horses in Ramona for thirty years during their retirement. Carol's final years were spent in La Mesa, where she made new friends and enjoyed living closer to her family. Carol always exclaimed how lucky she was and that she couldn't believe how wonderful life turned out for her and her family. Luck had nothing to do with it. Carol and her husband successfully devoted themselves to making their children's lives better than their own. In her blessed life, she was a generous wife, mother and friend to those who knew her. She was a great listener, welcomed anyone, and wanted to know everything about people and their families. Carol loved to craft painting, sewing, quilting, embroidering, crocheting and knitting. She loved animals and birds, but above all she had a special connection to horses and especially her adored Ramona horse, "Sweetie." She was the beloved matriarch of the Miles family and beyond, having been known as Mom, Aunt Carol, Grandma, MeMa, GG, and as a tutor, fellow crafter, counselor and friend. Carol will be truly missed by many.Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Carmi "Bill" Dewey Miles Jr., with whom she had longed to be since losing him in 2015. She is survived by her brother, Bud Taylor, four children, eight grandchildren, and eight (soon-to-be nine) great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mapleview Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. at 13176 Mapleview St., Lakeside, California 92040. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary