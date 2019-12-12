|
Ramona Carolyn Jean Weber passed peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, her beloved husband, David, at her side. Carolyn was born and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, on April 13, 1940, to Clyde Boyer and Margaret Miller Boyer. She married Jack Ross on June 20, 1957. They later divorced. They had four children, who were her greatest and most important work. Carolyn was employed in retail for much of her working life, from Woolworth at age 16 to her retirement from Walmart in 2007. She was a conscientious, dependable, and valuable employee.Carolyn married David Vincent Weber, Jr., in San Diego on December 31, 1982. Together they faced difficult experiences and found happiness in drawing on each other's strengths, good humor, and positive attitudes. Carolyn liked keeping a clean house, eating tacos, and listening to old country music. She loved the color mauve and the hymn Amazing Grace. She had a long, good lifesometimes hardand relied on prayer through the highs and lows. She is survived by her husband, David; her sons, Jack Ross, Jr. (Glenda) and Mark Ross (Jill); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and two children, Jeff Ross and Brenda Brett (Chris).Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 527 9th Street, Ramona, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Carolyn Jean Weber April 13, 1940 - November 29, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2019