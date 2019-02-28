Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn Owens Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn Owens

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carolyn Owens June 8, 1953 - January 22, 2019 Ramona Carolyn was born in Corona, CA, as the first of two children born to the Murphy family. She graduated from Rancho High School before attending Point Loma University in San Diego county, where she received a BA in History and went on to earn her Master of Education and Library Science. At Point Loma, she met the love of her life, Ron, and they subsequently married and settled in Ramona. She began her career in education at Ramona Intermediate School in 1977 as a social science teacher before moving to Ramona High in 1985. In 1991, she became the Librarian where she reigned until she retired in June of 2015.Carolyn was RUSD Teacher of the Year in 1996-97, and was the Technology Chair of RHS as well as the Academic League Advisor. She was instrumental in helping thousands of students develop a love for reading and learning. Despite not having a traditional classroom, she never stopped being a teacher as countless teachers brought their classes to the library to be taught by Carolyn. One former student of Carolyn's who went on to become principal at the high school said, "Carolyn is without a doubt one of the most influential women in my life. I loved my days learning from her as a student and continuing that learning as a principal." Carolyn was mentor to many teachers at the high school. She was patient, honest and encouraging to students and staff alike.After retiring, Carolyn continued making beautiful one of a kind jewelry and sharing her love of that craft with her friends, where she was the ever patient teacher and encourager. She also learned how to quilt and was active in the quilt ministry at Grace Community Church, where she and her husband have attended for the last four years. Carolyn had given her heart to Jesus at the age of three and had retained a strong and deep faith in the hope and peace that Jesus gave her through her short illness.Carolyn enjoyed life and loved to travel with Ron and with her friends. Her last trip was in October to Catalina with several other couples on a friend's boat. She had a wonderful time, laughing, touring and enjoying friends. She also delighted in her dog, Bean. She would regale her friends with stories of Bean and his "cuteness."She has left a lasting legacy in the small town of Ramona, where most of the children over the last three decades who attended Ramona High knew Mrs. Owens as the teacher in the library that could find them any resource they needed and did it with patience and a charming sense of humor. She loved those kids and kept up with many of them over the years.She was preceded in death by her mother, Naomi Kiernan, and father, Leon Murphy. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ron Owens, and her brother, Roger Murphy. There will be a community Memorial Lunch at 12 p.m. on March 2, 2019, at Grace Community Church, 1234 Barger Place, Ramona, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's name to: The Carolyn Owens Scholarship Fund, Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane, Ramona, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019