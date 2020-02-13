|
Ramona Cesar Cobian was born on Jan 21, 1973, in San Diego, CA, and lived in Ramona for most of his life with his four brothers and sisters, and parents, Jose and Juanita Cobian. He was a graduate of Ramona High School's class of 1991. He was 47 years old when he passed away in Escondido, CA, on February 6, 2020, with his family by his side. Growing up, Cesar was a standout youth baseball player and played football for Ramona High. He was known for his abundant generosity. He was loving and compassionate, and he had a knack for surprising people with the most thoughtful and unexpected gifts. He enjoyed the company of his friends and family, was an avid concert-goer, and a fanatical Star Wars aficionado. He was a hard worker but never forgot to take the time to do the things he loved. He spent time learning to cook and bowl, playing softball and poker with friends, and could throw horseshoes with pinpoint accuracy. But his biggest passion by far was being the best, most fun, most loving uncle. He was unabashedly devoted to his eight nieces and nephews, always able to find time to support their endeavors. Cesar was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Juanita, and is survived by his father, Jose Cobian. He is also survived by his siblings, George (Neva) Cobian, Elizabeth (Dave) Dicky, Joe (Missy) Cobian, and Nora Cobian. He will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews, Katie Cobian, Madison Dicky, Marco Cobian, Joshua Guzman, Kayla Cobian, Matthew Dicky, Michael Dicky, and Antonio Cobian, and will be warmly remembered by the countless friends who have come to be part of Cesar's extended family.A rosary will be said, and mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22nd, starting at 9 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Ramona. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Cesar Cobian January 21, 1973 - February 6, 2020
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2020