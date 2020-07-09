Ramona Cheryl Cloward, 68, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020, at her care facility in Rancho Bernardo, after a bout of pneumonia that ultimately took her home. A private graveside service will be held this Thursday, July 9, at Nuevo Memory Gardens Cemetery, Ramona Ca.Cheryl Darling Pierce was born on August 1, 1951, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to parents Rance and Mildred Pierce. Growing up in various cities and towns throughout the United States, Cheryl ultimately found home in California at the age of 10.After marrying Ashley Cloward and having started a family of their own, she fulfilled the requirements for her Child Care Certificate. She soon opened her home to care for neighborhood families.Upon moving to Ramona in 1984, she opened Cloward Family Day Care. Here she continued to provide care for more children than one can count. Her capacity to nurture other children as her own was a gift she gave freely and without hesitation.Cheryl was predeceased by her parents Rance and Mildred Pierce.She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ashley Cloward.Cheryl is lovingly remembered by her children, Jeannette Renee and her husband Duane Silveira, Emily Diane, Lisa Marie and Wesley James Cloward; grandchildren Taylor Lee Lueck, whom she raised as her second son, Lily, Caitlin and Paige Silveira, Cameo Jane Malloy; great-grandchildren Aiden Lueck and Bella; brothers Joseph, Dennis, and Michael Pierce; sisters Patricia Marek and Linda Perkins. She is also lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews and by countless children that were under her loving guidance as their daycare provider. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
