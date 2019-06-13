Ramona Christie Lea Robertson, "Grandma" to most, passed away in her sleep on June 3, 2019. She was born in Escondido, and lost her parents very young and grew up in foster homes. She graduated from Escondido High School and went on to Palomar College, where she earned her AA degree. After college, she worked at Quality Chevrolet where she met Randy Robertson. They were married in 1985 and had one son, Randy Jr. Shortly after that, they moved to Ramona. For the last 12 years, Christie has worked at Stater Bros in Ramona.She is survived by her beloved Randy; their son, Randy Jr. (Mallory); and her grandson, Hank Robertson, all of Ramona. Christie will be missed terribly by her family, many friends, and her Stater Bros family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Christie Lea Grandma' Robertson October 26, 1957 - June 3, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary