Ramona Our beloved son, brother, and father of three, Christopher David Ponce was born on July 31, 1985. He died tragically crossing the road in Valley Center on April 16, 2019. He grew up in Ramona and graduated from Montecito High School. He worked as a lineman in telecommunications and most recently as a beekeeper. He is survived by his parents, Ernest and Janie Ponce of Ramona; three children, who were his pride and joy, Christopher Diego, Johnnie Ray, and Amaya Rain; five sisters, Kelli Lowe, Michelle Hull, Kimberly Cortez, Maria Ponce, and Kisha Ponce; three brothers, Jacob Zoria, Adam Ponce and Daniel Ponce; his fiance, Lorraine Hernandez, and her daughter, Alina. He joins his two brothers in Heaven, William Cosey, and Charles (Chaz) Laux. Memorial services to be held at Faith City Church, May 4, 2019, at 1 pm, 331 Fourth Ave, Escondido, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Christopher David Ponce July 31, 1985 - April 16, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on May 2, 2019