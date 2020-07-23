1/1
Clara Katherine Arena
1925 - 2020
Ramona Clara Arena of Ramona, California, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on July 5, 2020. She was born in Dirmingen, Germany in 1925. She lived a full 95 years, survived living in WWII Germany, where she met her future husband, Joseph Arena, an American soldier, who found her in a train station without shoes. He offered to buy her new shoes and invited her to a dance, where the two fell in love. She later came to America as a war bride and learned English.The two settled in Norristown, Pennsylvania, where she worked as a nurse for many years. She was loved by her five children, 16 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed, we love you Oma! Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Clara Katherine Arena June 8, 1925 - July 5, 2020

Published in Ramona Sentinel on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bonham Brothers & Stewart Mortuary
321-12th St
Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-1678
