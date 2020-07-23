Ramona Clara Arena of Ramona, California, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on July 5, 2020. She was born in Dirmingen, Germany in 1925. She lived a full 95 years, survived living in WWII Germany, where she met her future husband, Joseph Arena, an American soldier, who found her in a train station without shoes. He offered to buy her new shoes and invited her to a dance, where the two fell in love. She later came to America as a war bride and learned English.The two settled in Norristown, Pennsylvania, where she worked as a nurse for many years. She was loved by her five children, 16 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed, we love you Oma! Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
