|
|
David Bruce Dave' Huber December 8, 1958 - January 30, 2020 Poway David Bruce Huber Dave', 61, a pillar in the Huber Family, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded in love by his family.Dave was born in California to parents, Richard, "Dick" (dec.), and Betty Huber and was raised in Poway, California, with his 3 brothers, Tim (Penny), Randy (Christi) & Rick (Robin). Dave graduated from Poway High School and was President of the FFA there. He was also a member of Poway's horse community, Poway Valley Riders Association.Dave met Carole Golden in 2008, and they were married in 2014 at the Huber family farm/lake in Minerva, Ohio. Together, they loved traveling, weekend getaways in their camper, and big Sunday brunches with the family. Of all the places they traveled, Dave's favorite spot was Kauai, HI, where he loved hiking, paddling, zip-lining, golf, and adventure. Between them, they have four children: David Huber, Jr. (Crystal), John Huber (Brittany), Nicholas Eustace (Michelle), and Tawny Eustace. Dave was grandfather to Nicholas Jr. (11), Jaxx (1), Luc (4), and Bodie (19 months).Dave was a very passionate man. He loved God, his family, and his country. He was an American patriot in every sense of the word, who supported the American soldier and veterans. He was also passionate about football, politics, fishing, and golf. He spoke from his heart and was not afraid to say what he believed in! He loved the San Diego Chargers and was a season ticket holder for many years, as part of the tailgate family at C-2. Dave was a compassionate man and loved animals, especially his horse, Terri (in earlier days), his dog, Luke, and his cat, Bolt. There were never animals more loved than Dave's pets.Dave took great pride in everything he did, including working to have the best lawn in the neighborhood, building onto the home, and showing his WWII tribute P51 Mustang at the car and air shows. Dave was a great son, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother. He loved all the holidays and get-togethers with family, especially helping at his parent's annual 4th of July event at the Huber Lake by putting on a grand fireworks show. Dave was someone you could always count on for support of any kind. He remembered everyone's birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions.Dave was a tournament bass fisherman in his earlier days, and also enjoyed fishing at the local reservoirs and lakes. He especially loved fishing from the pontoon boat with "The Holy Thursday Crew" at his parent's lake in Minerva, Ohio. He will be dearly missed by all of his long-time fishing buddies there! Dave was also a Golden Eagles member of the NRA and retired I.U.O.E. Local 12 member.Dave was well known in the paving community, where he contributed over 30 years to the industry. He was very proud of his contribution to the Berth Lima, North Island, CA project, and many projects for Camp Pendleton in San Diego and Oceanside, CA, in addition to countless other projects in San Diego, Inland Empire, and Riverside counties in CA. Dave was very respected for his work ethic, hard work, and dedication to teaching and mentoring new members of his team.Dave will be remembered fondly and lovingly by his many nieces and nephews, Jennifer Jesionak, Stephanie Johnson, Raynee Ramstad (Keif), Carrie Kovac (Michael), Garrett Huber (Hayley), Zachary Huber (Andrea), Chad Huber (Jaime), RJ Huber (Desiree), Kate, Megan, and Elizabeth Golden (Michelle Golden), and was great uncle, to Ryker, Deagan, Harlee, Kali, Cora, Sloane, Jack, Camryn, Cason, Reagan, Bentley, Colton, Elijah, Sam, and Skyler.Dave will be truly missed and forever held close in the hearts of his family and all the many lives he touched. May God hold him in the palm of his hand forever and always, until we meet again. God Bless you, David! We love you!Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at 1st Congregational Church of Ramona, 404 8th Street, Ramona, CA , 92065.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dave's favorite charity in his name: Warrior Foundation Freedom Station at https://warriorfoundation.orgAdditionally, Ohio services will be held in Minerva, Ohio, at Huber Lake in September 2020. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2020