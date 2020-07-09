Ramona Deborah suddenly entered into heaven on the afternoon of June 10, 2020, at the age of 56. Deborah was born in San Diego, California, to parents George and Mary Louise (Bach) Grauer. She spent most of her adult life in Ramona, a community she loved and raised her three children, Kane, Ryan, and Chloe. She worked with several of her family members at Able Patrol and Guard for 25 years. She loved being outdoors, hiking the trails in the backcountry, discovering unique rocks and artifacts, and spending time with her grandchildren.Deborah is survived by her children: Ryan and Chloe; grandchildren: Bethany, Kennedy, Noah and Benjamin; mother, Mary Louise; father, George Sr.; stepfather, George; stepmother, Diane; and brother, George Jr.; as well as an aunt, uncles, cousins, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Kane.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
