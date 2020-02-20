|
Dolores Ann Christopher October 22, 1926 - February 6, 2020 Ramona Dolores Ann Christopher passed away peacefully on February 6th, 2020. She was 93 years old. Dolores was affectionately known as Aunt Doll or Dolly to friends and family. She worked at Illinois Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator when she was a young woman. She returned to work at the phone company after her husband passed away until her retirement.Dolores grew up and was married in Berwyn, Il. She and Mike lived there and joined the Loyal Order of the Moose, where they volunteered. She and Mike moved to Warrenville, Il, in 1959. Dolores was an accomplished pianist and played the organ at St. Irene's Catholic Church in Warrenville, Il. She lived there until she retired in Ramona, where she enjoyed watching young Mollie and Gracie grow up. Her grandchildren liked to call her Grandma Dolly. With her characteristic humor, Dolores began to refer to herself as G. Dolly, which caught on with all the children! Our G. Dolly loved her babies, and she will be truly missed for her quirky sense of humor, her endurance, and her love. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Mike) Christopher. She was the loving mother of Mary Christopher of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Margaret Salyer (Richard) of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Martha Berntsen (James) of Ramona, Marilyn Christopher of San Diego, and Marcia Bigsby (Brent) of San Diego. She was the dear grandmother of Dillon Cook, Emily VanTassel, Eleanor Horvath, Mollie Berntsen, and Gracie Berntsen. She was a sweet great- grandmother to Gavin Cook, Declan Cook, Teddy Horvath, and Joey Horvath, she was aunt to many nieces and nephews. The funeral mass is planned for Tuesday, February 25th, at 10:00 AM at St. Petronille Catholic Church in Glen Ellyn Illinois, interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery in Winfield, Illinois. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020