Donald Edward Ransom February 21, 1953 - March 3, 2019 Ramona Donald Edward Ransom, 66, of Jersey City, New Jersey, succumbed to cancer after a long-fought battle in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, March 3, 2019.Don was a beacon in the Lakeside and Ramona communities for many years, and spent much of his time volunteering. He worked as the Director of the local Boys and Girls Club. He loved sports of every kind. Don was at his happiest coaching and training young athletes and building up many youth sports programs in the area. He could always be heard coaching and cheering loudly from the sidelines at his own children's athletic endeavors. For the last ten years, he and his wife experienced living and adventuring in the U.S. and Mexico, spending as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren.Don is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Gloria Ransom; six children; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Jean Shaughnessy Ransom; four siblings; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert John Ransom, in 2001.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 13208 Lakeshore Dr., Lakeside, CA 92040. A celebration of life service will follow at the O.L.P.H. Holy Family Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America: Lakeside or Ramona branches.