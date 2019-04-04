Donna Ruth Fuhrman September 21, 1936 - March 7, 2019 Ramona On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Donna Ruth Fuhrman, surrounded by her loving family, passed away at the age of 82 in Monmouth, OR. Donna was born on September 21, 1936, in San Diego, CA, to Douglas and Ruth McIntosh. Donna was raised in Ramona, CA, and graduated from Ramona High School in 1955. While living in Ramona, Donna met and married the love of her life, Lowell Fuhrman, on March 7, 1954. Donna passed away on what would have been her and Lowell's 65th wedding anniversary. Donna loved and raised five amazing children who were the light of her life. Donna was also a manager with The Time Advocate Circulation in Escondido, CA, and later, a receptionist at the Presbyterian Church in La Grande, OR. Donna enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, genealogy, ham radio, and volunteering at the food bank as well as with Neighbor to Neighbor. Donna was the recipient of the La Grande Woman of the Year Award in 2000 as well as several other awards for civic duty.Donna is survived by her children, Ruth Andrews of La Grande, OR, David Fuhrman (Teri) of Elgin, OR, Walter Fuhrman (Lorrie Bakke) of Monmouth, OR, Susan Armon (Steve) of Maple Valley, WA, and Joanne Fuhrman (Zellee Allen) of Monmouth, OR; daughter-in-law, Denise Fuhrman of Salem, OR; daughter-in-law, Sandy Blake of Salem, OR; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 13 nieces and nephews; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Joan McIntosh; and sisters-in-law, Trisha Little and Linda Newton. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; brother, Hubie McIntosh; parents, Ruth and Douglas McIntosh; grandson, Michael Andrews; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Layman.A Memorial Service will be held at the Presbyterian Friendship Center, 1204 Spring Street, La Grande, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Partnerships in Community Living, Inc. located at 480 Main Street E, Monmouth, OR 97361.Online condolences may be made to the family at ww.lovelandfuneralchapel.com. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary