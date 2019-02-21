Doris Claudine Smith April 4, 1934 - February 11, 2019 Ramona Doris Claudine Smith, 84, longtime resident of Ramona, passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born April 4, 1934, in Amarillo, Texas, to Mike and Ludine Spiller.In 1952, the family moved from Amarillo to Fresno, California. While in Fresno, she met Jimmie Lee Smith. They met while attending the same church and were married in 1954, and they had two children, David and Cheryl. David passed away in 2017.For forty years, Doris ran a day care in their home and the family often says "she raised a lot of kids in Ramona!" Along with her love for all the kids, she loved to garden, craft and sew. The family always had pets - dogs, cats, turtles and rabbits. She also enjoyed going to the gym.Doris had a big heart and spent her life taking care of others. When her own mother, as well as Jimmie's mother, needed care in their later years, Doris opened their home to them and made sure they were cared for until their passing.Doris leaves her beloved Jimmie and their daughter, Cheryl (Donald) Ford of Atascadero, along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She was a member of the Ramona Southern Baptist Church. There will be a service for Doris on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m., at the Ramona Southern Baptist Church, 838 Hanson Lane, Ramona.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary