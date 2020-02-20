|
Ramona Doris Helen Swartz, age 92, passed away January 25, 2020, with her son and daughter at her side. She was born May 1, 1927, in Long Island, New York, to Harold and Irma Schwedes. A longtime resident of Ramona, she was an accomplished athlete, musician and artist. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harry J. Swartz, and one daughter, Dawn E. Swartz. She leaves behind her son, Brian Swartz; a daughter, Linda Colgin; 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be at San Vicente Country Club, Ramona, CA, on March 7, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Doris Helen Swartz May 1, 1927 - January 25, 2020
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020