Obituary Condolences Flowers Eb J. Hogervorst January 6, 1929 - March 16, 2019 Ramona Eb was born in Alphen a/d Rijn in the Province of South Holland, The Netherlands, in 1929 to Johan and Cornelia Hogervorst. He was the third of six children, including Dickie (born 1926, deceased 1938), Tineke (27), Eb (29), Lize (30), Fieke (32) and Hannie (35). At age four, the family moved to Bodegraven, Holland, where Eb's father started his own cheese trade, a business that Eb would eventually work in with his father. According to Eb's sisters, Eb spent much of his early years in the outdoors near the canals of Bodegraven, often arriving home soaking wet. His young life was centered on the Christian faith of his family, attending church, learning the catechisms and being confirmed in the Christian Reformed Church, a faith that would last his entire life.From the ages of 11-16, Eb and his family lived in Nazi-occupied Holland during World War II. With the closure of schools by the Germans, Eb's education reverted to time spent outdoors, fishing the canals with his best friends, Joop de Bruin and Wim van Os. During the last year of the war, conditions in Holland were bleak and food was scarce. Eb's father sent him to the farm of Dirk Besselink where there was more food and he could help on the farm. In stories he told later, Eb described the liberation of Holland by the Canadians and his eventual return home as two of the happiest days of his life.Post-war, Eb returned to Bodegraven where he purchased a guitar and mouth-organ and learned to play. The three friends traveled to Belgium and France where Eb played the guitar and harmonica, Joop sang, and Wim collected change in the streets and pubs. Eb first met Annie Van Ommering when he took her as his date to his sister Tineke's wedding. They became engaged and worked in England for a year to learn the English language and on April 29, 1955, they were married. The young couple was sponsored by Annie's sister, Krijnie Doelman, and immigrated to the United States in 1955. They arrived with $300 cash and both found jobs in the town of Chula Vista, California, Eb as a milker on a dairy and Annie cleaning houses. In 1957, they bought a small chicken ranch in Ramona where they raised a family, built a productive farm and sold eggs to San Diego County for over 60 years. The Eben-Haezer Poultry Ranch is still in operation under the second and third generations of the family.Eb was a member of the Escondido United Reformed Church where he served several terms as elder and raised his family in the Christian faith. He always enjoyed music, whether listening, playing or singing. In retirement, he and Annie travelled by RV throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada, visiting their children and enjoying the National Parks. Eb is survived by his wife, Annie Hogervorst; seven children; 19 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.A service was held to celebrate his life at the United Reformed Church in Escondido on March 21.